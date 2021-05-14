Jose Abreu avoids concussion despite scary collision with Hunter Dozier

Jose Abreu avoided a concussion despite leaving the first game of a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals after a collision.

Hunter Dozier was batting for KC with nobody out and a runner on first in the top of the second against Chicago. He popped a ball up along the first base line. Abreu came in to try and make the catch and collided with Dozier:

Watching this live, I've never screamed in horror more than I did hear. Just an ugly collision between José Abreu and Hunter Dozier. Hopefully both are alright. You can clearly tell at the park and on the White Sox broadcast, it feels different.pic.twitter.com/iPUTvFDwoO — Owen (@Alakazam_428) May 14, 2021

Scary collision between Abreu and Dozier. Abreu leaves the game. pic.twitter.com/VqEHiSADal — WWWWWWhite Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 14, 2021

Both Abreu and Dozier were down in pain and left the game. The word on Abreu is positive so far. He is listed as day-to-day with a facial contusion and laceration, and a bruised knee.

José Abreu is day-to-day. Initial assessment for a concussion was negative. He's got a facial contusion and laceration and a bruised left knee. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 14, 2021

Dozier’s ball was caught for an out. He was replaced at third base when the bottom of the second began.

Abreu was last year’s AL MVP. He’s off to a slower start at the plate with a .240 batting average and .790 OPS this season, but he’s still a very important piece of the team.