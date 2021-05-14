 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, May 14, 2021

Jose Abreu avoids concussion despite scary collision with Hunter Dozier

May 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jose Abreu Hunter Dozier

Jose Abreu avoided a concussion despite leaving the first game of a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals after a collision.

Hunter Dozier was batting for KC with nobody out and a runner on first in the top of the second against Chicago. He popped a ball up along the first base line. Abreu came in to try and make the catch and collided with Dozier:

Both Abreu and Dozier were down in pain and left the game. The word on Abreu is positive so far. He is listed as day-to-day with a facial contusion and laceration, and a bruised knee.

Dozier’s ball was caught for an out. He was replaced at third base when the bottom of the second began.

Abreu was last year’s AL MVP. He’s off to a slower start at the plate with a .240 batting average and .790 OPS this season, but he’s still a very important piece of the team.

