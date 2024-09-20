Jose Altuve urges Astros to address star teammate’s contract situation

Second baseman Jose Altuve has effectively committed himself to the Houston Astros for the remainder of his career. Now he wants to see to it that one of his star teammates is similarly taken care of.

Altuve publicly urged the Astros to work out a new contract with Alex Bregman ahead of the third baseman’s impending free agency. The star second baseman made it clear that he thinks Bregman will stay as long as the organization holds up its end of the bargain.

“I don’t see any chances of him leaving,” Altuve said this week, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “That might be just me. I really think that, at the end of the season, our front office people, GM and ownership (are) going to get a deal done for him. I don’t think — I’m sure — that we are not only a better team with him, but we are a better organization with him. We really need to make it happen.”

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old Bregman is a core piece of the Astros organization. Though his offensive numbers are down slightly in 2024, he remains a solid hitter who will contribute 20 home runs while playing solid defense at third base. He is also a team leader, having debuted in 2016 and remained with the team throughout all its successes and controversy during that time period. He and Altuve are the only two position players remaining from the team’s 2017 World Series roster.

The size of the contract Bregman demands will likely be the key question. The Astros have a history of being reluctant to offer players more than five years on any deal, a stance which may have contributed to them losing Carlos Correa. Bregman is also a Scott Boras client, and Boras already sounds eager to drive up Bregman’s value on the open market this offseason.

Despite that, Altuve’s words undoubtedly carry weight within the organization. Only time will tell if they heed his advice.