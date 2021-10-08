Astros owner sounds uncertain about keeping Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros are facing a big decision this offseason regarding the future of Carlos Correa, and owner Jim Crane was not all that conclusive when asked about the chances of keeping the star shortstop.

Negotiations between Correa and the Astros broke down before the start of the season, with Correa saying at the time that the organization told him they were unwilling to give out a long contract. Crane admitted the team might have to do something different to keep Correa, but made clear the organization hopes to keep the shortstop. Crane did add, however, that Correa’s financial demands would be a factor.

“I think we have a chance, it just depends on where we end up on that and what Carlos wants to do,” Crane said Thursday, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. “Certainly dollars are a factor.

“I never count anything out. … We have a history of doing something in the neighborhood of five (years) is the most we’ve ever done since I’ve been here. Things can change. We’re not counting it out.”

Correa made clear before the season that the Astros won’t be getting a hometown discount. If the 10-year, $341 million contract Francisco Lindor signed with the Mets is anything close to a guide, Correa’s demands may far outpace what Houston is willing to offer.

The 27-year-old shortstop is entering free agency in his prime and is coming off a year in which he hit .279 with a career-high 26 home runs. He certainly hasn’t done anything to hurt his value in 2021.