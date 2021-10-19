Jose Altuve costs Astros with huge Game 3 error before grand slam

A Jose Altuve error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night in Boston cost his Houston Astros five runs.

Game 3 was scoreless entering the bottom of the second before the Red Sox began to do some major damage. Starter Jose Urquidy struck out Xander Bogaerts to begin the inning, but then it all went downhill.

Urquidy allowed a walk, double and another walk to load the bases. Then came an RBI single to make it 1-0. Christian Arroyo then hit a perfect double-play ball to Altuve, who booted it, allowing a run to score to make it 2-0.

An error by Jose Altuve allows another run to score for the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/oKD08hccbx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2021

That ball should have been turned into an inning-ending double play.

Next up, you guessed it. Kyle Schwarber smashed a grand slam to make it 6-0.

GRAND SLAM KYLE SCHWARBER!!! pic.twitter.com/k8EVeGBMjQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2021

That was the third grand slam of the series for the Red Sox, the most grand slams ever hit by a team in a postseason series. They smacked two grand slams in the first two innings of Game 2.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dug into his bullpen in the second to prevent more damage. Yimi Garcia was able to get out of the inning with his team down 6-0.