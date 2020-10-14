Jose Altuve has developed the yips in the ALCS and is costing Houston

Jose Altuve picked a really bad time to start having problems in the field.

The Houston Astros second baseman committed yet another throwing error in the ALCS. During Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., Altuve bounced a throw to second base.

Jose Altuve commits his third throwing error of the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/z7l6TCV7kz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

Instead of getting a double play and holding a 1-0 lead with two outs in the top of the sixth, Houston allowed the Rays to have runners on first and second with nobody out. Tampa Bay ended up breaking the game open with five runs in the inning.

That’s bad, but the unfortunate issue for the Astros and Altuve is this has become a trend.

In Game 2 of the series on Monday, Altuve made a throwing error on a ball that would have ended the inning in the first. Instead, the next batter was Manuel Margot, who hit a 3-run home run. Altuve made another throwing error in the third, though it did not lead to any runs for Tampa Bay.

Altuve had an uncharacteristically poor regular season and batted .219/.286/.344 with a .629 OPS. He only had four fielding errors in the regular season. He has made four throwing errors in this postseason alone, and his throwing errors in the ALCS have led to eight Rays runs.

Many baseball fans probably have very little sympathy for Altuve over his struggles after his role in the cheating scandal.