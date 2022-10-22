Jose Altuve in middle of hideous start to playoffs

The Houston Astros are up 2-0 on the New York Yankees in the ALCS, and that’s rather remarkable when considering the all-time slump Jose Altuve is currently mired in.

Altuve has yet to register a hit during the postseason. In fact, he’s 0-for-23 and now owns a historical mark for futility.

Jose Altuve is now 0-for-23 this postseason. That breaks a tie with Dal Maxvill, who went 0-for-22 for the Cardinals in the 1968 World Series, for the longest hitless streak to begin a postseason in MLB history. (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/lghahy5lbi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2022

Despite Altuve’s struggles, Astros manager Dusty Baker isn’t concerned.

“This guy’s been good for a long time,” Baker said this week, via KHOU 11. “Sometimes it’s not always up. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, sometimes there are down times … but I’m expecting big things out of Altuve. Because he expects big things out of himself.”

The slump certainly is uncharacteristic for Altuve. He hit .300 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI during the regular season. He’s also a multiple-time All-Star and former league MVP, so it’s only a matter of time until he breaks out. And what then? The Astros are already cruising.

That’s bad news for the Yankees and whoever ends up winning the NLCS. It’s also bad news for the fans who still haven’t gotten over Altuve’s alleged involvement in the Astros’ cheating scandal.