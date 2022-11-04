Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5

Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate.

Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.

The Houston Astros second baseman then scored on a single by Jeremy Pena.

After scoring, Altuve tried to speak with four-hitter Alex Bregman, who was in the on-deck circle. Altuve then took a look at something on a tablet and sought to speak with Bregman again.

Jose Altuve had a quick conversation with teammate Alex Bregman after tripling and scoring. pic.twitter.com/gt4QkNPKg3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

Whatever Altuve said didn’t seem to help much though. Bregman struck out swinging to end the inning. The tip seemed reminiscent of what happened early in Game 4 when Bryce Harper spoke to teammate Alec Bohm, who followed with a home run.

The Philadelphia Phillies returned the favor and tied things up immediately on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber to start the bottom of the first.

The series is tied 2-2, so Game 5 is a huge decider in the series.