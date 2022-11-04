 Skip to main content
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5

November 3, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jose Altuve talks with Alex Bregman

Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate.

Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.

The Houston Astros second baseman then scored on a single by Jeremy Pena.

After scoring, Altuve tried to speak with four-hitter Alex Bregman, who was in the on-deck circle. Altuve then took a look at something on a tablet and sought to speak with Bregman again.

Whatever Altuve said didn’t seem to help much though. Bregman struck out swinging to end the inning. The tip seemed reminiscent of what happened early in Game 4 when Bryce Harper spoke to teammate Alec Bohm, who followed with a home run.

The Philadelphia Phillies returned the favor and tied things up immediately on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber to start the bottom of the first.

The series is tied 2-2, so Game 5 is a huge decider in the series.

