Jose Berrios traded to Blue Jays from Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays made a major move to beef up their starting rotation on Friday, as they have acquired right-hander Jose Berrios in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays have agreed to send multiple prospects to Minnesota for Berrios, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported. Toronto has one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, and two of their top-five prospects are involved in the deal.

The Twins will receive SS/OF Austin Martin (Blue Jays No. 2 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (No. 4) in exchange for Berríos, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

Berrios, 27, is a two-time All-Star. He is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA this season and known for his excellent curveball. He is not scheduled to become a free agent until 2023.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were said to have interest in Berrios, but they instead landed Max Scherzer on Thursday in a monster deal.