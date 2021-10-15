Jose Iglesias has key job despite being ineligible for Red Sox playoff run

Due to MLB rules, Jose Iglesias can’t play in games for the Boston Red Sox during their playoff run. The team has found a way for him to be involved anyway.

Iglesias joined the Red Sox on Sept. 6 after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. However, players that join a team after Sept. 1 are not eligible for the playoff roster, meaning Iglesias can be around the team but not in the game.

Iglesias has found a different way to contribute. According to Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press, Iglesias has designated himself the official chauffer of the team’s home run laundry cart, or “carrito.” Whenever a Red Sox player hits a home run, Iglesias is in charge of the celebratory dugout ride in the laundry cart.

“They kept me very, very busy,” Iglesias said. “And I hope I get busier over the course of the playoffs.”

Cart duty had formerly fallen to catcher Kevin Plawecki, who initiated the tradition in 2020.

For the uninitiated, the cart tradition is actually quite fun. The Red Sox have embraced it so much, they have a custom cart for it now. Even former players want the chance to ride in it.

Photo: Sep 15, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Jose Iglesias (12) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports