Report: Jose Ramirez could be available in trade

Could the Cleveland Indians make Jose Ramirez available in a trade this season? One reporter thinks so.

Ramirez is completing a four-year, $26 million contract he signed in 2017. The deal includes club options for 2022 and 2023 at $12 and $14 million respectively.

Ramirez is a high-quality player and on an extremely affordable contract. That makes him desirable for other teams, but also is why Cleveland wouldn’t be highly motivated to move him.

However, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi believes that the Indians losing close to the deadline could lead them to consider a Ramirez trade.

José Ramírez could be available at the @MLB trade deadline, with Cleveland losing tonight for the 5th time in 6 games and falling to .500. Ramírez's contract includes affordable team options for 2022 and 2023, so the club could wait until the offseason to move him. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2021

The Indians have traded Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer in recent years. So we shouldn’t put it past them to consider moving Ramirez.

The 28-year-old is a three-time All-Star and has finished in the top-3 in AL MVP voting three times. The versatile infielder has 20 home runs, 56 RBIs and 10 stolen bases this season. Cleveland would likely need to be blown away by a trade offer to consider parting ways with him.