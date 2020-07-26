Quantcast Skip to main content
Jose Urena scratched from Marlins start after positive coronavirus test

July 26, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena has been scratched from Sunday’s scheduled start against the Philadelphia Phillies after the right-hander reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Marlins did not disclose the reason why Urena was scratched, but Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Urena tested positve for COVID-19.

Heyman noted that Urena says he “feels fine,” which could indicate he has not experienced any symptoms. Urena is apparently one of three Marlins players who tested positive recently.

Marlins right-hander Robert Dugger will start against Vince Velasquez and the Phillies in Sunday’s series finale.

Urena had a down season last year, going 4-10 with a 5.21 ERA in 24 starts. He made 34 starts in 2017 and 31 in 2018 and posted a sub-4.00 ERA each each season.

