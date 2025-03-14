Eagles sign ex-Saquon Barkley Giants teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to flip another New York Giants rival.

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson in free agency. Jackson now heads to Philadelphia after spending the previous four seasons with the Giants.

The 29-year-old Jackson, a first-round pick in 2017, also doubles as a return specialist. Having begun his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, Jackson had 28 combined tackles, five passes defended, and a forced fumbles in 14 total games last season with the Giants.

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks from the tunnel for a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia is a little depleted in the secondary right now after they recently traded away CJ Gardner-Johnson and also watched as Darius Slay signed with a nearby NFL team. While the former USC standout Jackson was not a full-time starter last season, he should be able to compete with Quinyon Mitchell for the other starting corner job in Philly alongside Cooper DeJean.

Jackson is also notable in that he used to be teammates with Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley for three seasons in New York from 2021-23. Barkley helped lead Philly to victory in Super Bowl LIX this past season, and now the Eagles will be hoping for more success with another Giants alum.

The three-time Pro Bowler Barkley himself recently signed a record-setting extension to stick around in Philadelphia. With a Super Bowl ring on his finger and now a former Giants teammate around with him again, Barkley has every reason to be happy with the Eagles moving forward.