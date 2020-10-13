 Skip to main content
Josh Donaldson took shot at umpire John Tumpane during Rays-Astros game

October 12, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson is clearly no fan of umpire John Tumpane.

The Minnesota Twins slugger took to Twitter on Monday to throw shade at Tumpane, who was behind home plate for Game 2 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays. Tumpane called Astros outfielder Michael Brantley out on strikes on a third-inning pitch from Rays righty Charlie Morton that seemed to be slightly off the plate and away.

Donaldson responded to the call by saying that Tumpane was one of the worst umpires in the game.

Tumpane is one of the younger umpires in baseball at just 37. He is also known for having a fairly generous strike zone. Ironically, Tumpane has actually elicited accusations before of having a bias in favor of the Astros, not their opposition.

