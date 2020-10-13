Josh Donaldson took shot at umpire John Tumpane during Rays-Astros game

Josh Donaldson is clearly no fan of umpire John Tumpane.

The Minnesota Twins slugger took to Twitter on Monday to throw shade at Tumpane, who was behind home plate for Game 2 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays. Tumpane called Astros outfielder Michael Brantley out on strikes on a third-inning pitch from Rays righty Charlie Morton that seemed to be slightly off the plate and away.

Chuck is filth. And this is a top three strikeout call in the game. It’s not second or third either. (@PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/IQ9JEZG2ep — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 12, 2020

Donaldson responded to the call by saying that Tumpane was one of the worst umpires in the game.

Top 3 worst ump in the game. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) October 12, 2020

Tumpane is one of the younger umpires in baseball at just 37. He is also known for having a fairly generous strike zone. Ironically, Tumpane has actually elicited accusations before of having a bias in favor of the Astros, not their opposition.