Josh Hader traded to Padres in blockbuster deal

The first major chip of the MLB trade deadline fell Monday, and it was not a name that was widely expected to be moved.

The San Diego Padres are acquiring closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports. The Brewers are getting a significant package in return, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, including closer Taylor Rogers and pitcher Robert Gasser, who was the Padres’ No. 7 prospect.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

While Hader’s name has come up in trade rumors from time to time, there was no real expectation he would be moved prior to Tuesday’s deadline. The Padres were clearly able to convince Milwaukee to make the deal, perhaps out of their own sense of urgency. The back end of the San Diego bullpen has had issues recently, with Rogers losing the closer role after posting a 9.31 ERA in the month of July.

Hader, a four-time All-Star, is suddenly no sure thing either. While he has been dominant for most of his career, he is having his own issues recently, including a stretch of eight appearances where he allowed 13 earned runs. The Padres are betting on track record and clearly think this is just a blip, and will expect him to be the dominant closer they have lacked.