Josh Hader traded to Padres in blockbuster deal

August 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Josh Hader in uniform

Jun 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) reacts to the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The first major chip of the MLB trade deadline fell Monday, and it was not a name that was widely expected to be moved.

The San Diego Padres are acquiring closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports. The Brewers are getting a significant package in return, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, including closer Taylor Rogers and pitcher Robert Gasser, who was the Padres’ No. 7 prospect.

While Hader’s name has come up in trade rumors from time to time, there was no real expectation he would be moved prior to Tuesday’s deadline. The Padres were clearly able to convince Milwaukee to make the deal, perhaps out of their own sense of urgency. The back end of the San Diego bullpen has had issues recently, with Rogers losing the closer role after posting a 9.31 ERA in the month of July.

Hader, a four-time All-Star, is suddenly no sure thing either. While he has been dominant for most of his career, he is having his own issues recently, including a stretch of eight appearances where he allowed 13 earned runs. The Padres are betting on track record and clearly think this is just a blip, and will expect him to be the dominant closer they have lacked.

