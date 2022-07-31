Brewers listening to trade offers for All-Star closer

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central and have desires of making a big postseason run. They’re probably looking to buy rather than sell at the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be open-minded about possible deals.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, teams have been calling the Brewers to inquire about the availability of closer Josh Hader. Heyman says the team is at least willing to listen to offers.

Teams have been calling on Josh Hader. No indication he’s particularly available but Brewers usually seem willing to listen, in case. Hadn’t given up an earned run in the regular season in 11 months but has 12.54 ERA this month. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2022

Being open to listening does not mean that the Brewers are going to trade Hader any time soon. But there is some important context to this story.

After being nearly unhittable to start the season, Hader has struggled in July. Hader allowed just six hits and no runs in 16.2 innings over the first two months. In July, he has gone 1-3 with a 12.54 ERA. He still made the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.

Some teams may feel that Milwaukee is willing to let go of Hader given the reliever’s struggles. Additionally, Hader is set to become a free agent after next season. If Milwaukee does not have plans to pony up big cash to keep him long term, they may be open to trading the 28-year-old southpaw at some point in the future.