JP Crawford ejected for throwing punches in Mariners-Angels brawl

J.P. Crawford was one of eight people ejected from Sunday’s game between his Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels. His actions during a second inning fight between the teams led to his ejection from the game.

Crawford was seen throwing a few hammer fist-style punches at the start of the brawl.

I love JP Crawford with the jump punches pic.twitter.com/0OoZmKxhRf — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) June 26, 2022

Jesse Winker initiated the brawl when he charged towards the Angels dugout after being hit by a pitch to start the second inning (video here). The Angels were upset about the Mariners throwing a pitch near Mike Trout’s head on Saturday night. They threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez’s head in the first and hit Winker in the second, leading to the fight.

Four members of each team were ejected.

For the Mariners, it was manager Scott Servais and players Rodriguez, Winker and Crawford who got tossed.

For the Angels, it was manager Phil Nevin and pitchers Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz who were ejected.

If Crawford receives discipline from MLB in the form of a suspension, you will know why.