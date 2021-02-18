JT Realmuto out possibly a month with broken thumb

JT Realmuto’s 2021 season is not getting off to the best start.

Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb, Phillies manager Joe Girardi shared on Thursday. Realmuto’s thumb will be immobilized for two weeks, but Philadelphia hopes he will be ready by Opening Day.

Realmuto was the top free agent catcher on the market this offseason, but the Phillies re-signed him to a five-year, $115.5 million contract. Realmuto is deferring money this season to help the Phillies with cash flow.

The Phillies acquired the 29-year-old catcher in a trade with the Marlins before the 2019 season. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and has a career .783 OPS.