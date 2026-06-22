Juan Soto had the best reaction to a Phillies fan’s vulgar gesture

Juan Soto found himself at the center of another example of why Philadelphia sports fans carry such a notorious reputation.

During a game in a series between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, a Phillies fan wearing a No. 34 Roy Halladay jersey stood up and greeted Mets star outfielder Juan Soto with a double middle-finger salute.

Here is the video of that moment.

Juan Soto was unfazed by this Phillies fan pic.twitter.com/vzQFO3msa0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 21, 2026

All Soto had to think about to keep the fan from getting under his skin was that he is playing on a monster 15-year, $ 765 million contract with the Mets.

Soto, however, didn’t look intimidated at all, as he just stood on the outfield facing the fan with his arms crossed. The Phillies supporter tried to get even more aggressive with his vulgar gesture, but Soto remained stoic, seemingly just waiting for the fan to finish with his antics.

What should be bothering Sotto more is the state of New York’s play.

The Mets’ 34-43 record through Sunday is the worst in the National League East Division standings and third-worst overall in the National League. That’s despite Soto’s strong individual performance in 2026, as he is hitting .301/.398/.575 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs across 60 games.