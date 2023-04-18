Juan Soto continues to have 1 big complaint this season

Most fans have been thrilled with the impact the pitch clock has had on MLB games this season, but San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto continues to have a difficult time adjusting to it.

Soto said last week that he is struggling to find a new routine now that he has to step into the batter’s box within a certain time. He doubled down on that stance Monday, complaining that the pitch clock rule has made it so he does not have enough time to play “mind games” with the pitcher.

Juan Soto is still having a hard time adjusting to the pitch clock. He specifically lamented there not being enough time coming out of the on-deck circle to get himself ready and begin plate appearances. “There’s no time at all. You can’t even play mind games anymore.” — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 17, 2023

That is precisely why the pitch clock was implemented. The tactics that Soto is referring to are the ones that made MLB games unbearably long. Most fans want to see the game move, not watch people like Soto go through a two-minute routine before stepping into the box in an attempt to gain some sort of competitive advantage over an opponent.

Soto, a career .283 hitter, is batting just .164 through 18 games this season. He seems to be benefitting from another MLB rule change, but he obviously feels rushed now that he has to step into the batter’s box with at least eight seconds on the pitch clock. The issues he has with the rule should make fans feel even better about MLB putting it into effect.