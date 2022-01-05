Report: Juan Soto’s hard-hitting teenage brother plans to sign with top NL team

Juan Soto is already one of the best hitters in baseball at age 23. But Soto’s younger brother may soon be coming for the family crown.

MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that Soto’s 15-year-old brother Elian intends to sign with the New York Mets during the next international free agent period.

Gomez went on to share the thoughts of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Elian.

“He hit[s] harder than Juan Soto when he was 15 years old,” said Guerrero Jr, the fellow Dominican slugger.

International free agents are eligible to sign with MLB teams once they turn 16 years old.

Gomez also tweeted video of Elian’s impressive swing for his age. Elian hits lefty just like his older brother Juan.

Elian Soto, OF, 15 years old, younger brother of Nats star Juan Soto. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eIpo34eEuQ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 5, 2022

Juan signed with the Washington Nationals at age 16 and has since become an NL All-Star, a batting champion, a two-time Silver Slugger winner, and a World Series champion. Elian obviously has a pretty long way to go to reach that level. But the Soto family looks to be competing with this fellow family to rule the baseball world over the next several years.

Photo: Jul 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports