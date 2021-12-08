Look: Vladimir Guerrero has other sons who can rake too

Vladimir Guerrero may be well on his way to becoming the LaVar Ball of Major League Baseball.

MLB insider Hector Gomez shared some videos this week revealing that Guerrero has other sons who can rake too besides just Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gomez tweeted a video of 15-year-old Vladi Miguel Guerrero, a left-handed hitter, sending some pitches into space.

Vladi Miguel Guerrero, 15, the left-handed hitter of the Guerrero dynasty!. He's son on Vladimir Guerrero Sr. pic.twitter.com/Qo7gH7SRLS — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021

There is also 15-year-old Pablo Guerrero, who is an outfielder, hits right-handed, and has an arm similar to his father’s.

Pablo Guerrero, OF, 15 years old, the new version of Vladimir Guerrero Sr. https://t.co/iVYP8TFhrG pic.twitter.com/K3bcLL6bBw — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021

Gomez even shared a video of 12-year-old Wilton Guerrero Jr. taking batting practice, fielding grounders, and running sprints. Gomez did not make clear what Wilton’s relationship to Guerrero is, so he may be Guerrero’s nephew, the son of Guerrero’s brother Wilton Guerrero Sr.

Wilton Guerrero Jr., 12 years old! pic.twitter.com/YA3SOixJfh — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021

For those curious, Guerrero has nine children in total, five of them sons.

Vladimir Guerrero has 5 sons, 4 daughters and 2 granddaughters https://t.co/o9Mtaeyy6b pic.twitter.com/5qsfh71Kr8 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has done a great job of carrying the family name, earning AL MVP runner-up last season and shining on some of baseball’s brightest stages. But it turns out that he could have a couple of his brothers breathing down his neck before long.

Aug 26, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels former player Vladimir Guerrero waves at the crowd following his induction into the Los Angeles Angels hall of fame before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports