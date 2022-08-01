Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse

Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.

This would certainly be a case of the rich getting richer, as Soto would be joining what is already one of the best rosters in baseball. The Dodgers and Nationals have also worked on big trades before, particularly last summer’s blockbuster that sent Max Scherzer to Los Angeles. That would mean the Nationals are well-acquainted with the top young players in the Dodger organization already.

The Padres had been viewed as potentially the frontrunner for Soto. Then again, that was the case last year with Scherzer, and the Dodgers swooped in at the last moment there as well. History could certainly repeat itself with Soto.