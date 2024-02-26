Report: 1 team already planning big Juan Soto pursuit

The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto this offseason knowing that they might get him for just one year before he hits free agency. That is already being reinforced with reports that teams are already planning Soto pursuits at the end of 2024.

The New York Mets are expected to strongly pursue Soto if and when he hits the open market, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Mets may even be among the favorites to land him given their deep pockets.

In all likelihood, Soto will hit free agency next winter. His agent, Scott Boras, is known for taking his clients to the open market, and Soto could be in line for a massive contract. The Yankees are well aware of this reality and have said as much publicly, though they would probably particularly hate to lose him to the Mets.

The Mets will have to deal with Pete Alonso’s future before they can consider Soto. They have the money to sign both, though it might be a stretch to think that they will.