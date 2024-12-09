Juan Soto has made his free agent decision

Juan Soto has made his free agent decision, and he is making huge money.

Soto is signing with the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal does not include any deferred money, which makes it not only larger than Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers contract, but also worth significantly more money in present-day value.

The deal can be worth over $800 million based on escalators. Soto is also getting a $75 million signing bonus.

Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets includes no deferred money, according to sources, and has escalators that can reach above $800 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2024

The Mets had been mentioned all weekend as potentially being in the lead for Soto. Team owner Steve Cohen wanted Soto badly and was said to have been willing to pay whatever was necessary to land the young outfielder. That turned out to be true.

Soto is a four-time All-Star and led the league in runs scored last season with the Yankees. He is 26 years old, so a 15-year deal takes him through his age-40 season. This breaks down to an average annual value of $51 million — which is monstrous.

It will be a Merry Christmas for Soto, and for Mets fans.