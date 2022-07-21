 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 21, 2022

Report: 7 teams have made initial Juan Soto trade offers

July 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Juan Soto smiling in the dugout

Jun 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) stands in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals are having no trouble finding interested teams for outfielder Juan Soto.

Seven teams have already reached out to the Nationals for preliminary talks about a Soto trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are unsurprisingly mentioned, but so have the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants. One of these teams had already been named as a potential frontrunner in Soto rumors.

Nightengale notes that the Nationals do not feel that they must move Soto prior to the trade deadline if the right deal does not come along.

What these initial offers might have looked like is unknown, but any team is going to have to give up a huge amount of assets to even have a chance of acquiring Soto. Teams may also have to be prepared to take on a bad contract to get the outfielder.

Soto is available after turning down a 15-year contract offer from the Nationals worth $440 million. He remains under team control for two more seasons after 2022.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus