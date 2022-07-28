Report: Rival executives see 1 favorite in Juan Soto trade talks

With a Juan Soto trade looking realistic before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the big question is which team is best positioned to land the young superstar. A new report suggests that a National League rival might be poised to pull it off.

Some rival executives believe the San Diego Padres are the frontrunners for Soto, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Still, no deal appears imminent.

As of Thursday morning, some rival executives perceive the Padres to be the frontrunner to land Juan Soto. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2022

The Padres certainly have a general manager in A.J. Preller who is famous for being aggressive in the market. They also have some top prospects they might be willing to move in the deal, though previous reports have indicated that Fernando Tatis Jr. is not on the table.

The Padres will face stiff competition, as pretty much every team will feel obligated to at least check in with the Washington Nationals on Soto. Things can change as well, as it was not long ago a different team was being touted as a potential frontrunner.