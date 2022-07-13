Juan Soto has unusual goal for Home Run Derby

It is not enough for Juan Soto to hit dingers — he has to hit dingers his way.

The Washington Nationals slugger, who will be competing in the Home Run Derby this year, told reporters on Tuesday that he has an unusual goal for the event. Soto said that he would like to hit the farthest opposite field homer of the evening.

“Everybody can pull the ball,” said Soto, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “Let’s see how far you hit the ball oppo.”

Camerato notes that Soto already hit a record-breaking 520-foot blast at the Home Run Derby last year at Coors Field in Denver. He is clearly looking for ways to keep things interesting for himself heading into this year’s event.

Soto, a lefty hitter, might have picked a good Derby to try for the opposite field in. This year’s All-Star festivities will be held at Dodger Stadium, which measures 330 feet to left and 360 to left-center. That is shorter than average for MLB ballparks and notably shorter than Soto’s home stadium, Nationals Park (which measures 337 to left and 377 to left-center). It also means Soto should be able to put plenty of homers on the board by going to left field, regardless of if he actually meets his distance goal.

In any case, Soto is not the first slugger to think outside the box when it comes to the Home Run Derby.