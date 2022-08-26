Julio Rodriguez gets $210 million contract extension from Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have found a star in Julio Rodriguez, and they’re doing what they can to keep him for the longhaul.

The Mariners and Rodriguez agreed to a 14-year contract extension, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Friday. According to Passan, the deal guarantees Rodriguez $210 million, but can grow to over $400 million. The contract reportedly includes player and team options.

Rodriguez, 21, made his MLB debut earlier this season. He has batted .269 with a .799 OPS in 108 games. He has 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 stolen bases, and has helped the Mariners become a playoff contender.

Rodriguez’s 123 strikeouts in 108 games are a concern, but the Mariners feel his combination of power and speed can offset that.

Rodriguez is making $700,000 this year. Prior to signing this extension, he wouldn’t have been scheduled to hit free agency until after 2028. Now, he is scheduled to be under contract with the Mariners through 2036.