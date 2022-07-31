Julio Rodriguez undergoes X-rays after being hit by pitch

Julio Rodriguez underwent X-rays on Saturday night after being hit on the hand/wrist by a pitch.

Rodriguez was leading off the top of the eighth inning with his Seattle Mariners down 4-3 to the Houston Astros. Rafael Montero threw Rodriguez a 97 mph pitch inside with a full count. Rodriguez turned to swing and ended up being hit in the wrist area.

#Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez just took a 97 MPH sinker to the wrist… pic.twitter.com/2v17ELMsos — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 31, 2022

Though he was hit by the pitch, Rodriguez’s at-bat went down as a strikeout because he went around on the pitch.

Despite being hit in the hand, Rodriguez initially stayed in the game and played in the outfield for the bottom of the 8th. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Abraham Toro in the top of the 9th.

The replacement move worked as Toro delivered the winning 2-run pinch-hit single. Seattle beat Houston 5-4.

Rodriguez underwent X-rays after the game, though results were not immediately available.

Julio said he speak to the media on Sunday. He went immediately into the training room after the X-rays to get treatment. We likely won’t know the results of them tonight. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 31, 2022

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The Mariners rookie is batting .271 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 21 stolen bases and an .816 OPS this season. Losing him for any period of time would be a big blow for Seattle.