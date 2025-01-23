 Skip to main content
Braves to sign All-Star outfielder

January 23, 2025
by Grey Papke
Atlanta BravesJurickson Profar
The Atlanta Braves made a notable offseason move Thursday by signing an All-Star outfielder in free agency.

The Braves reached an agreement with outfielder Jurickson Profar on a contract, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The Braves needed outfield depth and Profar should provide it. He is coming off the best season of his career, which saw him hit .280 with 24 home runs for the San Diego Padres. He figures to see plenty of playing time as a corner outfielder, especially if Ronald Acuna Jr. is not quite ready to return from his torn ACL on Opening Day. When Acuna does return, Profar figures to compete for regular playing time with former top prospect Jarred Kelenic.

The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason, but may have beaten a division rival to Profar, which should make their fans happy. They are counting on improved help and a few more minor additions to help them rebound in 2025.