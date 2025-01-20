Mets reportedly interested in signing 2024 All-Star

The New York Mets may be looking fortify their roster by adding [checks notes] another outfielder.

In a recent column, Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Mets are eyeing Jurickson Profar in free agency. Murray notes the Mets have shown interest in the switch-hitting Profar “for the majority of the offseason.”

Profar, 31, was a first-time All-Star in 2024 with the San Diego Padres. He hit .280 with an .839 OPS and produced 24 homers and 85 RBIs (all career highs). Profar is also known for a fairly volatile temper though, which was on display multiple times last season.

The Mets already have an excess of outfielders at this point, especially after handing out Juan Soto’s record-setting contract. But there has been chatter that the Mets could trade away one of those more prominent outfielders, and it would also help that Profar has experience playing at all four infield positions in his MLB career.