Justin Turner announces return to Dodgers in Twitter post

Justin Turner isn’t going anywhere.

Turner announced on Twitter Saturday that he is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner was a free agent and seeking a multi-year deal. He’s getting a two-year, $30 million contract from the Dodgers, according to Jeff Passan.

The news comes a day after a story said the Milwaukee Brewers and some other teams were trying to sign the third baseman.

Turner has batted .302/.382/.503 with an .886 OPS in seven seasons for the Dodgers. He is also a consistent postseason performer and has an .899 playoff OPS. He was the 2017 NLCS MVP and helped the Dodgers win the World Series last year.