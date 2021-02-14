 Skip to main content
Justin Turner announces return to Dodgers in Twitter post

February 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Turner

Justin Turner isn’t going anywhere.

Turner announced on Twitter Saturday that he is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner was a free agent and seeking a multi-year deal. He’s getting a two-year, $30 million contract from the Dodgers, according to Jeff Passan.

The news comes a day after a story said the Milwaukee Brewers and some other teams were trying to sign the third baseman.

Turner has batted .302/.382/.503 with an .886 OPS in seven seasons for the Dodgers. He is also a consistent postseason performer and has an .899 playoff OPS. He was the 2017 NLCS MVP and helped the Dodgers win the World Series last year.

