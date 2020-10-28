 Skip to main content
Justin Turner defied isolation orders to celebrate on field

October 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Justin Turner

Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays midgame after MLB learned he tested positive for COVID-19. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said after the game that Turner was told to isolate following his positive test.

So how did Turner end up celebrating on the field with his team? Both ESPN’s Jeff Passan and FOX’s Ken Rosenthal say that Turner went back onto the field and nobody stopped him.

Turner was seen hugging Clayton Kershaw and sitting next to Dave Roberts for the team photo.

The Dodgers third baseman sent a tweet saying he felt “great” and had “no symptoms.”

Turner’s test on Monday was inconclusive. That is why he was able to play the first seven innings of the Dodgers’ 3-1 win. He was pulled from the game after MLB learned that Turner’s Tuesday test was positive.

