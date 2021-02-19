Justin Turner reveals motivation after World Series COVID episode

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was memorably involved in a bizarre incident that saw him celebrate on the field with his teammates following their World Series triumph despite testing positive for COVID-19. In a way, that event has motivated him for 2021.

Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series after returning a positive COVID-19 test. He was not on the field when the Dodgers clinched the title, but ultimately left isolation to join his teammates on the field in the aftermath of the win.

On Friday, Turner said watching his teammates celebrate while stuck in isolation reminded him of watching the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox celebrate in 2017 and 2018 after beating the Dodgers in the World Series.

“For me, sitting back in that room and watching the guys dogpile, personally it felt like the third time I had to sit and watch a team celebrate a World Series,” Turner said, via Gabe Lacques of USA Today. “That was tough. That’s something at the top of my list. I still have not been on the field for the last out to celebrate a championship and that’s something I’m determined to show up and work every day and have that experience at the end of this year.”

Dodgers fans should be happy that this is a motivating factor for Turner. Ultimately, he faced no punishment for leaving isolation, but missing the actual moment of celebration seems to have been punishment enough for him. The Dodgers may be looking to go back-to-back, but for Turner, it will almost be as if he’s still chasing that first championship.