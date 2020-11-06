Justin Turner not disciplined by MLB for violating coronavirus protocol

Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation into Justin Turner celebrating with his teammates after the World Series, and the Los Angeles Dodgers star will not be disciplined.

Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 before the eighth inning after it was learned he had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite that, the third baseman joined his teammates on the field after the game to celebrate and pose for photos. That was a violation of MLB’s coronavirus protocols, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Friday that he is “closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologizing, and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward.”

Turner and Dodgers president Stan Kasten also issued statements. Turner apologized for his actions and noted that he thought he was permitted to go onto the field when no staffers stopped him. He also described how elated he was to capture a World Series title. Kasten stood behind Turner. You can read all three statements below:

Major League Baseball has completed its investigation of the events following the Los Angeles Dodgers Victory in Game Six of the World Series. The following statements from MLB, Justin Turner, and the Dodgers were released today. pic.twitter.com/cVu1E6g7lT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 6, 2020

Turner’s teammates certainly weren’t bothered by him joining the celebration. They likely told him they were already exposed to him and felt contracting COVID-19 was worth the risk for him to be able to enjoy the moment with them. Turner wore a mask, but you could tell from his teammates actions that they were not uncomfortable in his presence.