Could Justin Verlander be traded to Dodgers?

Justin Verlander’s future with the New York Mets remains uncertain as the 2023 MLB trade deadline draws closer.

The Mets have already moved on from one former Cy Young award winner after trading away Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. The question becomes whether or not they also plan to trade their other ace in Verlander.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rumored as a possible destination for the former MVP. The “buzz” around a potential Verlander-Dodgers union is said to be growing louder amongst scouts, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler has stated that the team is not rebuilding after trading Scherzer away. Instead, Eppler called it “repurposing” and “shifting the investment,” which Rosenthal hints may not be enough to put Verlander at ease.

Justin Verlander acknowledged that the Max Scherzer trade changes things for him and the Mets. “When you see that happen, you can’t help but think what it says for next year.” — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 30, 2023

Verlander spoke to reporters on Sunday. The right-hander thanked the fans for a huge ovation he received during the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Nationals. He also sounded like a man bracing himself for anything that could happen before the August 1 trade deadline.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say thank you to [the fans]. That was a nice ovation. I don’t know what’s to come, but that I will always remember and appreciate.”

Justin Verlander thanks the fans for the standing ovation they gave him today: "The fans tonight were pretty incredible. I would be pretty remiss if I didn't say thank you to them. That was a nice ovation. I don't know what's to come, but that I'll always remember" pic.twitter.com/02Vo2cyf9M — SNY (@SNYtv) July 30, 2023

The 9-time All-Star has also been linked to his former team, the Houston Astros. However, Astros GM Dana Brown has since asserted that the team is not in the market for a starting pitcher.

Verlander signed a 2-year, $86.7 million pact with the Mets last offseason. Like Scherzer, Verlander also possesses a no-trade clause and can decide where he ultimately ends up.