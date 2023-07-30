Notable team seemingly rules itself out of Justin Verlander sweepstakes

The New York Mets may be running low on suitors for Justin Verlander if they are serious about trading him.

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown suggested Sunday that the team is not in the market for a starting pitcher unless “something becomes available that makes sense.” Brown said the Astros would prefer to prioritize bullpen help, and did not sound inclined to make a major trade for a starter.

On the team’s pregame radio show on @sportstalk790, GM Dana Brown said the club isn’t in the market for a starting pitcher: pic.twitter.com/XbOPYXsauC — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 30, 2023

It could be a smokescreen, but if not, it takes the Astros off the table for Verlander. They had been linked to a possible trade, as had the Texas Rangers. The Rangers moved for Max Scherzer on Saturday, which would seemingly take them out of the running for Verlander. One team may still be in the hunt for Verlander, but it’s not clear how serious they may be.

Verlander has a 3.24 ERA in 15 starts so far on the season, and would immediately front the rotation for most any team that would trade for him. He’s also expensive and signed through 2024, and has a full no-trade clause, so the Mets may end up having to just keep him.