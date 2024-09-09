Fans all said the same thing about Justin Verlander after 8-run drubbing by Dbacks

Father Time may finally have come for Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros righty Verlander got knocked around on Sunday by the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing an ugly eight earned runs on eight hits and one walk. Verlander was particularly tormented by Dbacks outfielder Pavin Smith, who tagged him for a three-run home run and then a grand slam in their two plate appearances against each other.

Pavin Smith vs Justin Verlander tonight: 2 HR

For Verlander, eventually chased from the game after just three innings pitched, he became the subject of a unified refrain on social media. Fans all voiced their opinions that the three-time Cy Young winner Verlander cannot start for the Astros in the postseason.

Verlander, now 41, has mostly not had it this season, even prior to Sunday’s nightmare outing. He entered the contest with a 4.52 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP with an underwhelming 63 strikeouts in 71.2 innings pitched. Verlander also notably missed two-and-a-half months earlier this year with a lingering neck issue before returning in mid-August.

It is unlikely that Verlander will be left off the postseason roster entirely. But with Houston’s rotation being led by ace Framber Valdez and trade deadline acquisition Yusei Kikuchi (with Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, and Spencer Arrighetti presenting a trio of solid arms as well), the Astros do not have much reason to shoehorn a struggling Verlander into a playoff start. It is possible that the AL West-leading Astros could opt to use Verlander as a situational bullpen arm in the playoffs, which plenty of aging former aces have done before.