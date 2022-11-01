 Skip to main content
Justin Verlander has great moment with Phillies fan who gave him middle finger

November 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Justin Verlander smiles

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander speaks with the media. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander on Tuesday shared a fun moment with the Philadelphia Phillies fan with whom he traded middle fingers on Monday.

Verlander received attention when the video and photo of him flipping the bird to Phillies fans went viral. The Houston Astros pitcher later said the gesture was done in jest to fans who were flipping him off as the Astros arrived at Citizens Bank Park prior to Monday’s originally-scheduled Game 3.

A day later, Verlander met with the Phillies fan outside the ballpark for a photo op.

He and the woman posed for photos. One photo was with them flipping middle fingers, and the other had them showing thumbs up.

The photo op on Tuesday was proof that everything was done in fun.

