Justin Verlander has great moment with Phillies fan who gave him middle finger

Justin Verlander on Tuesday shared a fun moment with the Philadelphia Phillies fan with whom he traded middle fingers on Monday.

Verlander received attention when the video and photo of him flipping the bird to Phillies fans went viral. The Houston Astros pitcher later said the gesture was done in jest to fans who were flipping him off as the Astros arrived at Citizens Bank Park prior to Monday’s originally-scheduled Game 3.

A day later, Verlander met with the Phillies fan outside the ballpark for a photo op.

He and the woman posed for photos. One photo was with them flipping middle fingers, and the other had them showing thumbs up.

After yesterday's light-hearted viral video of him giving the bird to a Phillies fan, Justin Verlander came off the team bus to say hi to her this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3YSOyNk4Zj — Davidde Corran (@DaviddeCorran) November 1, 2022

The photo op on Tuesday was proof that everything was done in fun.