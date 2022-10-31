Justin Verlander flips off Philadelphia fans in viral video

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros went full villain as they arrived for Game 3 of the World Series.

Video went viral of the Astros star Verlander giving Philadelphia fans the one-fingered salute as the Houston team bus pulled into Citizens Bank Park.

Justin Verlander greeting Philly fans with the middle finger before he even got off the bus pic.twitter.com/E1Z7bQ4HHl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 31, 2022

Verlander was also seen flashing the bird again once he stepped off the bus.

Justin Verlander, life long contract. pic.twitter.com/4QCWsCcCcB — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 31, 2022

Rumors circulated online that Phillies fans had broken a window on the Astros bus prior to Verlander’s middle-finger greetings (the window that Verlander was sitting by appeared to be damaged in the above video). But the truth of that claim is unclear with no video evidence of such an incident.

Game 3 ended up being postponed until Tuesday.

In any case though, the former AL Cy Young winner Verlander is expected to draw the start in Game 5 (which the Phillies will also be hosting), setting the stage for some peak drama. We already know that Philadelphia sports fans are a notoriously tough crowd no matter who you are.