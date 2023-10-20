Justin Verlander shared what his new pregame meal routine is

Justin Verlander is known for being a superstitious player, though he has switched up his current pregame meal.

Early in his career, Verlander made it known that he would eat Taco Bell the night before his starts.

Ahead of a recent playoff start in the ALDS, the Houston Astros pitcher was asked what his routine would include before his scheduled start. Verlander said he would sleep in so he could get plenty of rest, and then he would eat a chicken caesar salar, cheeseburger and make a Starbucks run, presumably for some coffee.

Verlander said the place where he gets his cheeseburger can change depending on how his performances are going. The 40-year-old pitcher said he once had a good start after leaving his dirty plate out and then turned that into an ongoing superstition.

“That stuck around for a while,” Verlander said of leaving his dirty plate out.

Verlander said he has simplified things a bit and that he used to have more quirks.

Baseball players are notoriously superstitious, so it shouldn’t be terribly surprising that Verlander has his quirks. He’s had a career that includes three Cy Young Awards and an AL MVP honor. As long as he pitches that well, people will probably overlook all his quirks.