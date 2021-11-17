Justin Verlander makes decision on his 2022 team

Justin Verlander is staying put for the 2022 season.

Verlander is set to remain with the Houston Astros on a one-year contract. The news was initially confirmed by Verlander’s brother, FOX Sports analyst Ben Verlander. Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston reported that Verlander’s deal is worth $25 million, with a player option for 2023.

It’s easy to see why Verlander took this offer after rejecting Houston’s qualifying offer. The 38-year-old is coming off Tommy John surgery, and to get a $25 million guarantee is quite significant. In addition, he’ll have the opportunity to either remain in Houston for a second season or test free agency again if he proves he is healthy and can still pitch at a high level.

Verlander posted a 2.58 ERA with 300 strikeouts in 223 innings in 2019, his last healthy season. There had been some talk that he may return to the organization where he started his career, and had at least one ex-teammate in his ear about it.