Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would.

Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home.

Miguel Cabrera commenting on Justin Verlander's Instagram post: "Come back to you familia in the D❤️❤️🙏"https://t.co/FOVNVb40rZ pic.twitter.com/EGowuHI4hP — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 29, 2021

Detroit sent Verlander to the Houston Astros with just seconds remaining before the waiver trade deadline in 2017. He went on to win a World Series that season and has since made two All-Star appearances. In 2019, he also led the league in wins.

With those accomplishments out of the way, the 38-year-old Verlander has nothing holding him back. Of course, he did miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, so perhaps the Tigers themselves would be hesitant.

There’s also a potential hiccup when it comes to salary, but Detroit is on record as saying they intend to spend big. How much they’d be willing to shell out for an aging pitcher remains to be seen, however.

Meanwhile, the Astros have also expressed a public interest in having Verlander return in 2022. But there may be a fracture in Houston after Verlanded suggested the team wouldn’t let him rehab at their facilities.

The market for Verlander will be interesting and will likely hinge on his recovery and health. But don’t rule out a return to Detroit.

