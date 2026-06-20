Justin Verlander’s rough Detroit return takes another hit

Justin Verlander ’s long-anticipated return to the Detroit Tigers ’ rotation has hit another major obstacle.

The 43-year-old right-hander was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox after suffering a left hamstring strain during a bullpen session in Houston on Wednesday.

Manager A.J. Hinch indicated the injury will sideline Verlander for weeks rather than days, requiring a full rehabilitation process.

“This is not a matter of days,” Hinch said, via The Athletic. “It’s a matter of weeks. We’re going to need a full rehab process to get him back to throwing again. Obviously, frustrating news for him and for us, given the excitement that was building around his start on Sunday.”

Verlander had been on the injured list (IL) since early April with left hip inflammation and was finally poised to make his first home start at Comerica Park since 2017.

In his only appearance this season on March 30, Verlander allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks . His recovery involved simulated games, two rehab starts at Triple-A Toledo, and additional bullpen work, but results were inconsistent.

Verlander expressed deep frustration, noting the consecutive injuries mark uncharted territory for him.

“I’ve always said I want to play until the wheels fall off,” he said, via the Detroit Free Press. “And I don’t know, maybe they are falling off. I hope not.”

Verlander remains committed to contributing for the remainder of the season on his one-year deal but acknowledged that larger decisions may await after the campaign.