AL contender wins Justin Verlander sweepstakes

The New York Mets have agreed to trade Justin Verlander, and the former Cy Young award winner is heading to a very familiar spot.

Verlander has been traded to the Houston Astros, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Full trade, per ESPN sources: Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander. Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford. Deal is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Verlander was widely expected to be traded after the Mets sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, which signaled that they are waving the white flag on the 2023 season. There were several contending teams that had interest in Verlander.

One surprising new team entered the mix for Verlander this week, but ultimately the Astros made the best offer.

Verlander signed a 2-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets last offseason. The 40-year-old has a full no-trade clause but has agreed to be sent to Houston.

Verlander is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts this season. He pitched for the Astros for five seasons from 2017-2022 and won two of his three Cy Young awards in Houston.