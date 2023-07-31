 Skip to main content
Report: New ‘team to watch’ emerges in Justin Verlander sweepstakes

July 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League pitcher Justin Verlander (35) of the Houston Astros and wife Kate Upton during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have already traded Max Scherzer, so it makes sense that they might deal Justin Verlander next. If that does happen, one new team is being linked to the former MVP.

The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a “team to watch” in Verlander talks, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Orioles have the prospects that would tempt the Mets into such a deal. Baltimore is also in need of starting pitching.

Whether the Orioles and Mets have seriously discussed a Verlander trade is not clear. The 40-year-old has also been linked to a potential move to an NL contender in recent days.

Verlander has a full no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal. Whether he would be interested in a move to Baltimore is unclear, but the Orioles are leading the AL East entering play Monday and appear to have a very bright future ahead of them. That could make them a tempting destination if they are willing to go all-out to land the ace.

