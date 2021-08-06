Houston native Justise Winslow takes shot at ‘Covid Champ’ Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers fans got in some hearty boos this week as they hosted a two-game series against the Houston Astros. One prominent Houston native took an opportunity to return fire however.

NBA swingman Justise Winslow attended the Dodgers-Astros contest on Wednesday. He posted an Instagram picture of himself in the stands with a caption that mockingly called the Dodgers the “Covid Champs.” Winslow also held up an inflatable trash can in the picture for good measure.

Winslow was born in Houston and attended the prominent local high school St. John’s. His father Rickie was also a member of the University of Houston’s iconic “Phi Slama Jama” team in the 1980s.

As for the Dodgers and the Astros, their bad blood dates back to the 2017 World Series when Houston cheated their way to victory. There was a lot going on elsewhere in the stands during this week’s rematch as well.