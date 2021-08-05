Video: Dodgers fan headbutts Astros fan during fight

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros played a two-game series at Dodger Stadium this week, and things were heated.

The teams have an ongoing controversy over the Astros being found guilty of cheating in the 2017 postseason. They defeated the Dodgers in seven games of the World Series that year. Naturally, Dodgers fans are still sore over that and have been taking it out on the Astros wherever possible.

Things did get carried away and physical during Wednesday’s game between the teams, which the Dodgers won 7-5. A video shows that one Dodgers fan in the loge level headbutted an Astros fan.

The fans reportedly were ejected.

Rivalries between teams and fan bases can be healthy, but you don’t want it crossing the line into assault like this did.