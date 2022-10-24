Kate Upton wears awesome custom Justin Verlander Astros jacket to ALCS

Kate Upton was absolutely styling at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night while watching her husband’s team clinch a berth to the World Series.

The Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to sweep the series. Winning Game 4 meant the Astros celebrated on their opponent’s field. And Upton sure looked fashionable while taking pictures with her husband Justin Verlander.

Take a look at the custom Astros jacket Upton had on.

Caught a cute moment from @JustinVerlander and @KateUpton after The @astros celebration ALCS win. Back to the World Series they go! pic.twitter.com/EDw5d6rfhS — Alex Giaimo (@AlexGiaimo) October 24, 2022

@UniWatch Kate Upton is wearing a sweet, customized (Verlander / 35) satin jacket during the Astros ALCS celebration on the field at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/c32k74rqDy — SteveinLC (@SteveinLC) October 24, 2022

Not only was that a throwback-style jacket that fans liked, but it also had the Verlander nameplate across the back, as well as the pitcher’s jersey number — 35.

The Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time since 2017. Kate and her daughter wore some nice custom jackets in 2019 too, but this 2022 jacket is even better.