 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 23, 2022

Kate Upton wears awesome custom Justin Verlander Astros jacket to ALCS

October 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Kate Upton in a jacket

Kate Upton was absolutely styling at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night while watching her husband’s team clinch a berth to the World Series.

The Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to sweep the series. Winning Game 4 meant the Astros celebrated on their opponent’s field. And Upton sure looked fashionable while taking pictures with her husband Justin Verlander.

Take a look at the custom Astros jacket Upton had on.

Not only was that a throwback-style jacket that fans liked, but it also had the Verlander nameplate across the back, as well as the pitcher’s jersey number — 35.

The Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time since 2017. Kate and her daughter wore some nice custom jackets in 2019 too, but this 2022 jacket is even better.

Article Tags

Justin VerlanderKate UptonMLB Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus