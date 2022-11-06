Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire

Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award.

The season couldn’t have gone better for Verlander, so it’s fair to wonder whether he might go out on top. He also has a supermodel wife in Kate Upton waiting for him at home too.

Neither Verlander nor Upton seem to have interest in the pitcher walking away from the game.

Verlander recently said he wants to be baseball’s Tom Brady and play until he is 45. Upton seems to be backing him for now.

Upton jumped in to Verlander’s postgame interview with FOX after several minutes. David Ortiz asked her whether she wants Verlander to retire or play one more year. Upton did not hesitate.

“I love watching my husband do what he loves to do,” Upton stated. “To see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s truly so creative. It’s such an art. And we are so honored to be part of that.”

"After the game I told Dusty I finally exorcised my demons. We got one more and that's to get you a championship." @AROD, @davidortiz, @TheBigHurt_35, and @kevinburkhardt sit down with @JustinVerlander and @KateUpton after the Astros' #WorldSeries win pic.twitter.com/1s8oovhrLg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2022

There seems to be no question that everyone supports Verlander returning for next season, when he will be 40 years old. The only question is how many more years Upton will want Verlander to keep doing it.